Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Troll Each Other Over 'Sexier Selfie'

Actress Hazel Keech and her husband Yuvraj Singh are currently engrossed in a selfie championship of sorts on Instagram. Yuvraj Singh, 36, photobombed Hazel Keech, 30, twice and instagrammed the pictures with the caption: "When your wife is busy posing and your smouldering face photobombs and then you make her selfie sexier." In retaliation, Hazel posted another selfie on her Instagram account, in which Yuvraj can be seen taking a nap. "Is this selfie sexier because you're in it, Yuvraj Singh?? (I'm scared people will still vote yes) hehehe... Finally, I got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you," she captioned it.
Highlights
- Yuvraj Singh photobombed Hazel Keech twice
- Hazel in turn took a 'sneaky sleeping selfie' with Yuvraj
- Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech in November 2016
Take a look at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's posts here:
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in November 2016 and the celebrations extended for 10 days. On November 30, the couple had a gurudwara wedding, which was followed by traditional Hindu wedding in Goa. A reception party was hosted in goa and later in Mumbai, where all celebrities were invited. The Goa wedding and reception was only for close friends and family.
Here are some more pictures of the happy couple:
Yuvraj Singh will soon play for Kings XI Punjab (co-owned by Preity Zinta) in Indian Premier League 2018. Hazel Keech has featured in Bollywood film Bodyguard and in south films Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in Bigg Boss 7.