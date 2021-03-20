'Haye Marjaneya': Neha Kakkar's ROFL Struggle For Husband Rohan Preet's Attention

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh in a cute pic (courtesy nehakakkar)

Highlights Neha Kakkar shared an adorable video on Instagram

In the video, Neha struggles to get Rohan's attention

Neha called Rohan, "Haye Marjaneya"

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have been winning hearts with their latest music video Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar. Now, days after its release, Neha has shared a fun version of the song featuring herself and husband Rohan Preet Singh. In the video, Neha struggles to get Rohan's attention, who looks glued to his phone. She wrote Marjaneya on the clip.

In the caption, Neha called Rohan, "Haye Marjaneya". To which, Rohan replied, "Ayyeeeee meri gusse wali madam", in the comment box.

Earlier, the 32-year-old singer shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of this music video. She dedicated a post to the cast and crew who helped the track become a success. In the caption, Neha said, "We're still Trending No.1 on YouTube and Getting the Best Response for #Marjaneya. Posting the pictures of the People responsible behind the success of this song/video."

The number clocked over 9 million views within 22 hours of its release and went on to garner over 771K likes on the video-sharing platform.

Neha and Rohan exchanged vows at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 24 last year. Neha looked every bit gorgeous in a peach-coloured lehenga.

Neha is a mentor on the singing reality showIndian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.