Have You Seen Ranveer Singh's Comment On Virat Kohli's Pic With Vivian Richards?

Ranveer Singh, who is in the cricketing mood 24x7 for his work-in-progress movie '83, couldn't resist commenting on Virat Kohli's latest Instagram post. Virat Kohli recently met former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in Florida and his excitement spilled onto Instagram with a photo: "With the biggest boss!" the Indian captain exclaimed in the caption. The only one who matched up to Virat's level of excitement is clearly Ranveer Singh, who wrote in the comments section: "Brilliant! Met some of the Windies legends... they speak so highly of you! Proud Indian." Virat Kohli is currently in Guyana for the T20 International (T20I) series against West Indies.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's post and Ranveer Singh's comment here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also had the opportunity of meeting the Windies legend earlier. The Padmaavat actor has been in London for his upcoming film '83, which retells the story of India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev, who captained India to victory in 1983. When in London, Ranveer filled up his Instagram with photos with not only Vivian Richards but also with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne.

Earlier in June, Ranveer Singh celebrated India's win against Pakistan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup with a heart-felt note for Virat Kohli and wrapped it with these words: "We are proud of you, kaptaan." A video of Ranveer Singh hugging Virat Kohli in Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium had also gone crazy viral.

Ranveer Singh co-stars with Deepika Padukone in '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. The much awaited film hits screens on April 10 next year.

