Taapsee and Vikrant in Haseen Dillruba. (courtesy taapsee)

The teaser of Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, dropped on Monday and it is gripping in every sense. The teaser begins with Taapsee stepping out of a train, followed by a few abstract scenes featuring Vikrant Massey and another mysterious character (Harshvardhan Rane). While it is tough to decipher the plot of the murder mystery based on the teaser, it does give us an idea of the journey that lies ahead - replete with "shades of lust, obsession and deceit." The teaser also establishes that Taapsee and Vikrant are married but all isn't smooth for them of course. Sharing the teaser on social media, Taapsee Pannu wrote in her caption: "Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chhiton ke sang (three shades of love, with a splash of blood)." She added the hashtags #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.

This morning, Taapsee Pannu shared a poster of the film on social media and she accompanied it with a caption that read: "Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein?" She accompanied the post with the hashtags #HaseenDillruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.

The film has been directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai. Haseen Dillruba is Taapsee's first film with Vinil Mathew. She has previously worked with Aanand L Rai in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

Speaking about his film, Aanand L Rai said that he hasn't "explored" a genre like that of Haseen Dillruba before. He said in a statement, "Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script," reported news agency PTI.