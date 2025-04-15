<i>Harry Potter</i> TV Series Cast New Update: Actors Hired To Play Dumbledore, Snape

Attention, Harry Potter fans! Big news just dropped – HBO has officially announced six members of the Harry Potter TV series' regular cast. Needless to say, it is an absolute blockbuster lineup.

While the central trio, Harry, Ron and Hermione's casting is still under wraps, the makers introduced fans to the actors who will play Hogwarts staff in the series.

Conclave famed John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, whereas Janet McTeer will be seen as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu will slip into the skin of Severus Snape and Nick Frost will portray Hogwarts groundkeeper, Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon will guest star as the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will make a recurring appearance as Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

In a statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director of multiple episodes Mark Mylod said, “We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch.”

They added, “We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Earlier, there were speculations of the original Harry Potter cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint, reprising their roles in the web show. To which, HBO executive Sarah Aubrey said that they are looking for fresh talents to cast in the television series.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah said, “We do not want to repeat people that were in the movies. And it is always a little nerve-wracking because people associate those roles with certain actors, but I also think because it's going to be eight hours of TV, we are going to immerse them in a different actor's performance."

According to a report by Deadline, the Harry Potter series will begin filming in the summer months this year. A casting call note revealed that the leads—Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron should be between the ages of 9 and 11.