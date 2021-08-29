Harbhajan Singh Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Geeta Basra And Son Jovan Veer

Geeta Basra shared this image. (courtesy geetabasra)

Actress Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy last month and they named him Jovan Veer. They are also parents to a daughter named Hinaya. The actress, on Sunday afternoon, shared a perfect collage, which features a photograph from her pregnancy days, alongside a picture of her with her son Jovan Veer curled up in her arms. Sharing the collage on Instagram, Geeta Basra wrote on her caption:"9 months nurturing the baby within, preparing to fall in love for a lifetime!" In the comments section of her post, her husband Harbhajan Singh dropped a couple of heart emojis.

See the picture-perfect collage here:

In July, Geeta Basra announced the news of their baby boy's arrival with an Instagram post, in which she wrote: "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support."

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016. In March this year, Geeta Basra shared the pregnancy news and revealed that her due date is in July.

Geeta Basra made her acting debut with the 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She is best-known for her roles in films such as The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. She was last seen in Punjabi movie Lock.