Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi's New Song Swag Saha Nahi Jaye Is A Mood-Setter

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the song Swag Saha Nahi Jaye (Courtesy YouTube)

Put on your dancing shoes folks, because Sonakshi Sinha is here with the first song from her upcoming film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. After the trailer launch of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi last month, makers have now released the Punjabi dance number, Swag Saha Nahi Jaye. The foot tapping number has been sung by Sohail Sen, Shadab Faridi and Neha Bhasin and the track is sure to make way to every party (marriages to be precise) this season. Sonakshi Sinha is undoubtedly the main highlight of the song, in which she can be seen doing some killer Bhangra moves. The two and a half minute video begins with Sonakshi Sinha in a conversation with Jassi Gill about exchanging each other's numbers and from there the scene shifts to a marriage like setting from where the song begins. Within few hours, Swag Saha Nahi Jaye has over six lakh views.

Watch the new song from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi here:

Sonakshi Sinha shared the song on Twitter and wrote: "Amritsar di kudiyon da swag hi kuch alag hota hai! The first song from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is out."

Amritsar di kudiyon da swag hi kuch alag hota hai! The first song from #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is outttt - watch it here https://t.co/HhPeWBeAxc — Sonakshi HAPPY Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 2, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel of 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, which featured Abhay Deol, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Sheirgill. Most of the actors, who appeared in the first installment of the film, make an appearance in the 2.0 version as well. Diana Penty played the role of a bride, who runs away from her wedding and unknowingly lands in Pakistan. In an interview to IANS, Diana Penty had said: "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is going to be one crazy ride."

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the prequel. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in August.