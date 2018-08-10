Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: Iconic Song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu Gets A Punjabi Twist

A still from the song Chin Chin Chu (Courtesy YouTube)

After the release of the foot tapping number Swag Saha Nahi Jaye from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the makers have now released the second song from the film. The song titled Chin Chin Chu is the revamped version of the iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu from 1958 film Howrah Bridge. The song features Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill and Piyush Mishra. Much like the original song, Chin Chin Chu has a Chinatown like setting. The song has been sung by none other than Sonakshi and her co-star in the film, Jassi and director Mudassar Aziz has written the lyrics for it. The three minute video begins with Sonakshi Sinha and her gang ending up at the forbidden hideout of a Chinese gangster. With no escape plan up their sleeve, they try to deviate everybody's attention with the song.

Much like the first song, Swag Saha Nahi Jaye, which is a full on Punjabi dance number, Chin Chin Chu also has a Punjabi vibe to it.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the song on Twitter and wrote: Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... Tunes by Sohail Sen, words by Mudassar Aziz and voiced by Jassi gill and me! Check it out here."

Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here https://t.co/l2MaQ4XzYm#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi — Sonakshi HAPPY Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 10, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel of 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, which featured Abhay Deol, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Sheirgill. Most of the actors, who featured in the first installment are part of the sequel. Diana Penty, who played the titular role in first part said: "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is going to be one crazy ride." Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi releases on August 24.