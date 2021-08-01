On Taapsee Pannu's Birthday, 10 Most Amazing Pics From Her Feed

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Happy birthday, Taapsee Pannu. The actress is the definition of a powerhouse performer and has been impressing cinema lovers with each of her films. From comedy to action, there is nothing the talented star cannot do. Apart from her amazing acting skills, Taapsee is also loved by her fans for her firebrand personality, her honesty and her no-nonsense attitude. And thanks to Taapsee's strong social media presence, we get to see glimpses of these traits and so much more. And what better occasion to celebrate all the shades of the stunner than her birthday. We have here a list of 10 of her Instagram posts that will make you fall in love with her all over again.

The Ace Actor

Taapsee Pannu is an actress known to slip into any role with ease and efficiency. Fans often get to see a glimpse of her process when she shares behind-the-scenes images from the sets of her films. She also often pens lovely notes about the collaborations and the experiences she has had while working on her films, allowing us to understand how deeply she is invested in her projects.

The Traveller

If there is something she loves as much as cinema, it is travelling. And there is ample proof of this on Taapsee's Instagram timeline. From Russia to Rajasthan, the actress is always on the move making memories and sharing them with fans.

Remember the time she travelled to Russia and took us along with all those lovely videos and photos?

And we are still dreaming about the stunning images she posted from the Maldives.

The Fitness Enthusiast

Ever wondered how Taapsee looks so convincing as she takes the bad guys down? Well, that is because she can! The actress is a fitness junkie and she is often seen inspiring her fans to adopt a fit lifestyle.

The Fashionista

From sarees to the little black dress, there is nothing the actress cannot pull off like a true diva. She is fearless in her fashion choices and we saw proof of this when she strutted down the streets of Russia in a saree.

And just when we get used to seeing her in a casual look, she sets our screens on fire with her ultra-glamourous avatars.

The Family Woman

When she is not working or travelling, the actress loves to spend time with her family and friends. We often see her sharing photos with her sister Shagun Pannu, while on trips.

Also, you cannot miss this photo of the actress on the sets of her film Rashmi Rocket with her mother and sister.

We love Taapsee Pannu in all her amazing avatars. Tell us which photo of the birthday girl you loved the most.