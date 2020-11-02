Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. To The 'Warmest Superstar', With Love From Kareena, Anushka, Shilpa, Madhuri And Others

On SRK's birthday, a throwback from Kareena (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations began with an adorable wish from his daughter Suhana Khan and continued with social media greetings from his friends and colleagues. Warmest birthday wishes for thr 55-year-old superstar poured in from the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Isha Koppikar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, among others. Kareena Kapoor, who shared a photo with the "King Khan" on Instagram, had everything nice to say about SRK: "Happy birthday King Khan... Let's always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring." Meanwhile, Anushka wrote in her Instagram story: "To your wit, charm, intelligence, openheartedness... have a legendary birthday, Shah Rukh."

Shilpa Shetty, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in her Bollywood debut Baazigar, wrote: "A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar."

Madhuri Dixit shared a few throwback photos of herself waltzing with Shah Rukh and wrote: "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic and loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Stay safe and hope to see you soon."

Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020

Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with SRK, tweeted: "From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful and eventful journey. Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh."

I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

Farah Khan, who has directed Shah Rukh in several movies, described him as: "the most valuable antiques are old friends."

Isha Koppipar, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in Don, tweeted: "Wishing the Don of Bollywood -Shah Rukh - a very, very happy birthday!"

"You are one in a couple of billion," wrote Lara Dutta, who worked with SRK in Don 2.

Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! 🤗💕. Lots of love!! pic.twitter.com/r7zDn3fCX9 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) November 2, 2020

"Shine on," said Raveena Tandon:

Birthday wishes for King Khan also poured in from the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kapil Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Mahesh Babu, among others.

My dear friend @iamsrk,

Tumhein 'Dil Se' janam din ki bahut saari shubhkamnaayein! pic.twitter.com/30W203IzdY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2020

Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It's always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders made Shah Rukh Khan's birthday special with "special wishes from the boys."

Special wishes from the boys for our main Knight without whom the KKR family is incomplete! 💜🤗



Happy birthday, @iamsrk 🥳#KKRHaiTaiyaar#Dream11IPL#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/7sv7iLzqSV — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 2, 2020

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary recently. Shah Rukh is in Dubai with his family to cheer for KKR at the ongoing Indian Premier League. Last seen in the 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh recently produced Netflix projects such as Bard Of Blood and Class Of '83. He will also produce the film Bob Biswas and a crime-thriller titled Love Hostel.