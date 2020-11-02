Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. To The "Warmest Superstar", With Love From Kareena, Anushka, Shilpa, Madhuri And Others

"You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. To The 'Warmest Superstar', With Love From Kareena, Anushka, Shilpa, Madhuri And Others

On SRK's birthday, a throwback from Kareena (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights

  • SRK celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday
  • His friends and colleagues flooded social media with best wishes
  • SRK also got a special wish from Team KKR
New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations began with an adorable wish from his daughter Suhana Khan and continued with social media greetings from his friends and colleagues. Warmest birthday wishes for thr 55-year-old superstar poured in from the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Isha Koppikar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, among others. Kareena Kapoor, who shared a photo with the "King Khan" on Instagram, had everything nice to say about SRK: "Happy birthday King Khan... Let's always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring." Meanwhile, Anushka wrote in her Instagram story: "To your wit, charm, intelligence, openheartedness... have a legendary birthday, Shah Rukh."

svt7savg

Shilpa Shetty, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in her Bollywood debut Baazigar, wrote: "A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar."

cg6ng8k

Madhuri Dixit shared a few throwback photos of herself waltzing with Shah Rukh and wrote: "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic and loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Stay safe and hope to see you soon."

Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with SRK, tweeted: "From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful and eventful journey. Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh."

Farah Khan, who has directed Shah Rukh in several movies, described him as: "the most valuable antiques are old friends."

Isha Koppipar, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in Don, tweeted: "Wishing the Don of Bollywood -Shah Rukh - a very, very happy birthday!"

"You are one in a couple of billion," wrote Lara Dutta, who worked with SRK in Don 2.

"Shine on," said Raveena Tandon:

Birthday wishes for King Khan also poured in from the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kapil Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Mahesh Babu, among others.

1apommao

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders made Shah Rukh Khan's birthday special with "special wishes from the boys."

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary recently. Shah Rukh is in Dubai with his family to cheer for KKR at the ongoing Indian Premier League. Last seen in the 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh recently produced Netflix projects such as Bard Of Blood and Class Of '83. He will also produce the film Bob Biswas and a crime-thriller titled Love Hostel.

Comments
Shah Rukh Khanhappy birthday shah rukh khan

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india