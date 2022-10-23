Happy Birthday, Prabhas: From Adipurush To Salaar, 5 Latest And Upcoming Films Of The Actor

Prabhas shared this picture. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

We can't keep calm today. It's our Baahubali star Prabhas' birthday. The actor turns 43 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for their beloved star. The actor stole our hearts with his performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning. Fans, including us, wanted to know “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara”. The sequel to the film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, finally answered it. Today, on his birthday, we have decided to take at his recent and upcoming projects.

1. Radhe Shyam

This K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar directorial is set in the 70s. The plot revolves around a palmist, played by Prabhas, who falls in love with a doctor, portrayed by Pooja Hedge, who doesn't believe in superstition. As the makers had said at the time of the announcement, “Witness the biggest war between love and destiny.”

2. Adipurush

The film, directed by Om Raut, will release on January 12, 2023. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in crucial roles. Saif Ali Khan will portray Lankesh in the film.

3. Project K

Prabhas will share the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone in this film. It als stars Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin.

4. Salaar

This Prashanth Neel action-thriller is one of Prabhas' much-awaited projects. The star cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The pan-India project is backed by Vijay Kiragandur. It will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

Now, we have a special mention. Of course, we are talking about Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. A Prabhas birthday special is incomplete without these two films. Don't you agree? From the dialogue delivery to the fight sequence, the SS Rajamouli directorial ticked all boxes.

Wishing Prabhas a very happy birthday.