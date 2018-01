Happy Birthday, Karan Kapoor: 10 Pics Of The 80s Heartthrob

Highlights Karan Kapoor turns 56 today Time & Tide photo series exhibition based on Anglo-Indian community Karan Kapoor is in India spending time with his family

The Eighties heartthrob Karan Kapoor may have turned 56 today but he seems timeless. Born on January 17, 1962, to actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal, Karan is surely blessed with smoldering looks. After a brief stint in modeling and films, Karan took up professional photography and went on to live a low profile life in Chelsea, London with his wife Lorna and children Aliya and Zach. Karan Kapoor started his career modeling with Bombay Dyeing and it turned him into one of the most sought out models in early Eighties and he followed it up with a career in films.But more about that later.On Karan Kapoor's birthday, take a look at some of his best pictures, courtesy social media (you can thank us later):This is Karan Kapoor at the age of 25 And that's Karan Kapoor with his children Aliya and Zach:At his great-grandnephew Taimur's first birthday party in Pataudi , Karan posed with his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan.A father-son moment:And here's a bonus picture. Meet Karan Kapoor's beautiful wife Lorna; don't miss Randhir Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor in the background:Karan Kapoor, while growing up in and around Mumbai, had closely watched the life of the Anglo-Indian community. And, before fixating over this series, Karan had done a lot of research during which he traveled through various parts of India, capturing the fading Portuguese influence.Of his Bollywood journey - Karan Kapoor's mainstream Bollywood debut was alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Sridevi and Juhi Chawla in 1986 release. Before that, when he was all of 16, he featured in 1978 filmalongside his parents and siblings - (father) Shashi Kapoor, (mother) Jennifer Kendal, (sister) Sanjana Kapoor, and elder brother Kunal Kapoor. In 1981, he assisted and also acted inproduced by father Shashi Kapoor and also starring his mother Jennifer Kapoor, grandfather Geoffrey Kendal and sister Sanjana Kapoor. He acted in two more films,, and, then bid adieu to Indian cinema.Happy birthday, Karan Kapoor!