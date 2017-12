Karan Kapoor, 80s Heartthrob, Is Still Dreamy. See Latest Pics

Highlights Karisma posted a pic featuring Karan Kapoor Karisma and Kareena are Karan Kapoor's nieces Kapoor Kapoor starred in a Bombay Dyeing ad

One picture of the Kapoor-Khan famjam at Pataudi Palace to celebrate Taimur Ali Khan's very first birthday made us very happy. Not because of Taimur (he wasn't in it) or Kareena, Karisma and Saif (who were in it) - our eyes slid right over them to Karan Kapoor, now 55, heartthrob of Eighties advertising. Karan Kapoor is the son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, brother of Kunal and Sanjana. That's him in the picture, flanked by his nieces Karisma and Kareena - he's a dead ringer for his dad, who died last month.We've been seeing a lot of Karan Kapoor lately. He was, of course, at his father's funeral in Mumbai . He was one of the many family members who crowded into a single frame to take a Kapoor-only photo at a memorial held for Shashi Kapoor in Prithvi Theatre.Last year, he also showed up for Kareena's birthday party in Mumbai.Millennials probably have no idea who Karan Kapoor is but anyone who grew up in the Eighties will remember the Bombay Dyeing advertisement he starred in (among other brands):That's Karan Kapoor way back when:One with his dad:Karan Kapoor never made it big in Bollywood. He appeared in 1986 filmwhich was Juhi Chawla's debut andthe next year. 1988 filmwas never released:Karan Kapoor is now a well-known photographer. Here he is with his sister Sanjana at a show in Bikaner House, New Delhi this year:Bombay Dyeing was a long time ago. But Karan Kapoor's still got swag:Many of the Kapoors are currently in Pataudi Palace to celebrate the first birthday of Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Taimur's grandmother Babita is there as are his cousins, Karisma's kids Samiera and Kiaan.But we're just super thrilled to have spotted Karan Kapoor again.