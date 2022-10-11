The Essential Amitabh Bachchan Playlist - Listen Kabhi Kabhie And Always

Big B in Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. (courtesy: YouTube)

Honestly, we don't know how to start. We are falling short of words to describe the man who has given Indian cinema so much to cherish. Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling our hearts for decades now. If you ask us to pick one of his finest performances, it is just not possible. Be it drama, romance, or action, Amitabh Bachchan has excelled in all genres. Today, the veteran actor turns 80. Our social media feeds are flooded with the warmest birthday greetings for the megastar. To mark the special day, we have decided to replay some of the finest songs featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

1.Dekha Ek Khwab - Silsila

This iconic song from Yash Chopra's Silsila has continued to enthral generations. We seriously don't need a reason to play this track by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

2. Jumma Chumma De De - Hum

This peppy number, even after so many years, rules our party playlists. It is hard to stay away from the dance floor the moment we hear Jumma…Jumma…Jumma…Jumma.

3. Khaike Paan Banaras Wala - Don

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Kishore Kumar, and the famous Banaras Ka Paan – all squeezed into one. That's it. What else do you need? This song, in particular, has the power to cheer you up even on those gloomy days.

4. Kabhi Kabhi -Kabhi Kabhie

Here's a soulful rendition by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar that has all our hearts. This beautiful song, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee, is an all-time favourite romantic number.

5. Rang Barse - Silsila

Another song from the film Silsila is waiting for your attention. We can't thank Amitabh Bachchan enough for blessing us with this quintessential Holi number. Hope you know that it was sung by the actor himself.

6. Ke Pag Ghungaroo Baandh - Namak Halaal

Be it Kishore Kumar's golden voice or the charm of Amitabh Bachchan, the song is a complete entertainer.

7) My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves - Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan already stole the show when he came out of that giant Easter egg. The best part of this song is, "Dil Bhi Hai Khaali…Ghar Bhi Hai Khaali…Ismein Rahegi, Koi Kismat Wali.”

8) Mere Angane Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai - Laawaris

A list of Amitabh Bachchan songs can't be complete without this masterpiece, sung by the actor himself.

9) Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe - Satte Pe Satta

It is not just a song but an emotion. Most of us, at some point in our lives, have crooned to this number to express the state of our hearts. Don't forget “ek din aayegaa, pyaar ho jaayegaa”.

10) Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai - Kaalia

Can we call it a party song for the generations to come? All thanks to the terrific trio – R D Burman, Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Bonus:

Yeh Dosti -Sholay

This quintessential friendship song needs no introduction. After all, it's Jai-Veeru and dosti.

We know it is hard to fit the finest songs into one list, but we tried. Hope you liked it. Let us know in the comments.