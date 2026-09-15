<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 39: 'Miracle' Continues For Neem Karoli Baba Film With Rs 222 Crore In India

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, became one of the 'sleeper' hits of this year. The film, which opened with Rs 10 lakh, minted Rs 222 crore in India after 39 days.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 39, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 8.25 crore across 9,198 shows. This brings India gross collections to Rs 263.30 crore and total India net collections to Rs 222.88 crore so far as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2.00 crore on Day 39, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 279.80 crore.

Box Office Of Initial Days

Sacnilk's data shows that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The second week added only Rs 40 lakh. So, after 14 days, the film had made just Rs 1.48 crore.

Then things changed.

The third week brought in Rs 10.4 crore. Day 17 alone gave the film Rs 2.2 crore. Day 19 brought in another Rs 2.35 crore. The fourth week was even stronger. The film made Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

In other words, Hanuman Ansh made more money on Day 24 than it did in its entire first two weeks combined.

Word of mouth seems to have changed the game

This is perhaps the biggest reason behind the film's turnaround.

The film did not have a huge opening audience to begin with. But the people who did watch it started talking about it. The subject also gives the film a very specific audience. Neem Karoli Baba has a large following in India and abroad. A film based on his life can connect with viewers who may not necessarily be regular followers of mainstream Bollywood releases.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

Also Read | 'Contributed One-Third Of Total Investment': 21-Year-Old Producer Anupriya Nagar On Hanuman Ansh's 'Miraculous' Success