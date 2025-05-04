Hania Aamir Reacts To Indian Fans Using VPN To Access Her Banned Instagram: "<i>Ro Doongi</i>"

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has taken a series of firm retaliatory measures against Pakistan. They have also geo-blocked the Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities. Popular figures like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar and others have seen their profiles restricted in India.

Indian users attempting to view these accounts read a message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Despite the restrictions, many Indian fans have found ways to stay connected with their favourite Pakistani stars. Some have turned to VPN (Virtual Private Network) services to bypass the geo-block. Hania Aamir, a beloved figure among Indian audiences for her roles in Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has remained at the heart of this quiet digital reunion, with fans continuing to comment on her recent Instagram posts.

One user wrote, "Tension mat lijiye, humne VPN subscription liya hai apke liye (Don't worry, we've taken a VPN subscription for you)." To which, the actress replied, “ro doongi" (I'm gonna cry).

Another fan said, "Hello Hania VPN ka subscription liya sirf tumhare liye. (I Have bought a VPN subscription just for you). Love from India." Hania wrote back, "Love You."

25 Indian tourists and a Nepalese citizen were killed in the deadliest terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The terror attack ignited a renewed demand to ban Pakistani artists working in India.

Additionally, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and the revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

Both countries have shut their airspaces for one another.