'Hamza <i>Ko Nachwata Hoon</i>': <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Naveen Kaushik Reveals Banter With Sara Arjun

Naveen Kaushik played the role of Donga, Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) right-hand man in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. His character died in the first part and did not appear in Dhurandhar 2. In an interaction, Naveen Kaushik spoke about the lead actress of the film, Sara Arjun, and her 'joyful' nature on set.

What's Happening

Naveen Kaushik told Mamaraazzi, "She is extremely joyful when on set. When we met a few times, unhone kabhi yeh feeling nahi di ki woh star hai ya lead actress hai. It's like how we meet college friends, they come and tease you and ask, 'kaha the itne dino?' That also used to happen back and forth, the teasing."

He continued, "She would be like, 'Kya Donga bhai naach nahi rahe ho', and I would say, bolenge naachne ko, and then she'll say, 'chalo nachwaate hai.' And I'll say, 'Nahi nahi, Hamza ko nachwata hoon. ( What'll Donga, you're not dancing?" and I'd say, "They'll tell to dance then..." and then she'd say, "Come on, let's make you dance." And I'd say, "No no, I'll make Hamza dance."

Sara Arjun's Character In Dhurandhar Franchise

The 20-year-old actor added that in Dhurandhar, she plays Yalina Jamali, the headstrong daughter of a scheming Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who falls in love with Hamza and eventually marries him. Sara Arjun said she attended workshops for some time to understand her character better, adding that she used to discuss her arc with Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge—the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar—saw a major drop in earnings on its second Monday. After crossing the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar within 11 days, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday in India.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,042.23 crore and total India net collections to ₹872.17 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,392.23 crore, as per Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

NDTV wrote in its review, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment. The second part released on March 19, 2026.

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