In Pics: Hailey Bieber Serves Ultimate Summer Outfit Inspo In Sequinned Bikini

Hailey Bieber is clearly basking in her hot girl summer era, and her latest swimwear campaign is setting the tone for the season. The Rhode founder has been announced as the new global digital brand ambassador for Calzedonia, fronting the Italian label's sizzling summer campaign in a series of sun-soaked images captured by photographer Adrian Martin.

The campaign perfectly captures the laid-back glamour of a California summer, with Bieber lounging beside turquoise waters under golden sunlight. For the shoot, the model showcased two standout bikini looks that exactly delivered the kind of beach outfit inspiration fashion lovers are craving this season.

One of the campaign's most striking ensembles was a buttercream white sequinned triangle bikini top paired with matching string bottoms.

The swim top featured a delicate mesh overlay with shimmering sequin embellishments, adjustable straps, and a minimal back-tie closure. The coordinating bottoms came with slim side ties, invisible seams, and a fully lined finish, creating a sleek silhouette that felt both polished and playful.

The second look leaned into soft colour contrasts, with Bieber modelling a butter yellow triangle bikini accented with brown piping. The look was complete with matching thong-style bottoms. The colour combo gave a retro-inspired touch while keeping the overall aesthetic fresh and modern.

The beauty shared glimpses from the shoot on her Instagram handle, simply captioning the carousel “Summer.”

The post instantly sent fans into a frenzy online.

“Super pretty,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “She knows how to set Instagram on fire.” “SHE JUST GETS PRETTIER AND PRETTIER EVERYDAY,” wrote an individual. Another read, “Ohhh my god. Beautiful.”

Keeping the styling intentionally understated, Bieber let the swimwear remain the focus. As for her makeup and hairs, she left her brunette beach waves loose, and opted for softly bronzed skin, brushed brows, subtle eye makeup, and a nude-pink lip that complemented the warm tones of the campaign.