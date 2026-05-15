Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reacts To Being Married To 'More Successful' Bharti Singh: 'Had To Reach Her Level'

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on the small screen. The couple married in 2017 after dating for seven years. During a recent chat, Haarsh shared how he dealt with the perception that he married the “more successful” Bharti Singh.

"I Will At Least Reach Her Level A Bit"

In the first "double date" episode on Neha Dhupia's channel with husband Angad Bedi, Haarsh was asked if he had to face judgment for marrying a "more successful" wife.

"Yes, it was there, a lot. If you are marrying a girl... and society says that the man should be more successful than the woman, no one has an issue with that. But when a woman is more successful than the man, this is strange for them," he said.

"I also used to feel a bit uncomfortable earlier, but then I felt that I don't have to do anything, just keep making my work better and grow. I was getting paid really well as a writer; I still ventured into production, because being a producer meant that I would at least reach her level a bit. At least something would happen. Then I started creative direction. I almost wrote the show Comedy Nights Bachao and created it. After that, I gained the confidence that I can also do something," the writer-producer continued.

"Kapil Sharma Is God-Gifted"

Crediting Kapil Sharma for his genuine talent, Haarsh said, "Kapil Bhai used to get the entire script written, meaning he would speak and we would type."

To which Bharti added, "No one can write Kapil Bhai's script. He has a God-gift. Comedy cannot be learned unless you have it in you — the timing, etc. Johnny (Johnny Lever) bhai and all these people have God's gift."

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are blessed with two sons — Laksh and Kaju. The couple is currently hosting the comedy-cooking reality show Laughter Chefs — Unlimited Entertainment Season 3.