Guru Randhawa Attacked By Unidentified Assaulter After Vancouver Concert: Reports

Guru Randhawa was performing in Vancouver (courtesy PreetHarpal)

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who has been performing across the US as part of his concert tour, was reportedly attacked after a show in Vancouver, Canada, by a member of the audience, stated a report filed by The Tribune from Jalandhar. The alleged assaulter reportedly struck Guru Randhawa on the head from behind as the singer was on his way out from Queen Elizabeth Theatre after completing his concert: "Guru Randhawa was attacked on the head from behind as he tried to exit Queen Elizabeth Theatre." The Tribune reports that Guru Randhawa "survived" the assault and is "out of danger." The alleged assaulter hasn't been identified yet.

A News18 report cites witness statements to state that the alleged assaulter was spotted misbehaving during the length of the Guru Randhawa's performance as well. However, soon after the reported attack, the police arrived with ambulance to attend to Guru Randhawa at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, reports News18.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Preet Harpal shared and then deleted a photo of Guru Randhawa on his Facebook account, which appeared to have been clicked after the alleged assault. Preet Harpal's attached note, written in Punjabi, remains and roughly translates to: "I know Guru since long... He is a very genuine person and always respects others. But this is very bad thing. I don't know what is happening to the society."

Guru Randhawa's tracks are popular party numbers amongst fans of Punjabi music. He is best known for chartbusters such as Suit Suit, High Rated Gabru, Down Town and Aja Ni Aja. He recently launched Slowly Slowly in collaboration with Pitbull.

