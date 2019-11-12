Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan And Others Wish Fans

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykuma)

As the nation celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan and others extended their wishes on social media. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Wishing his fans on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of pictures of Guru Nanak and wrote: "Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji" while Aamir Khan's wish read: "Assi saareyan nu Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan. Love." Take a look:

T 3546 - Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019

Assi saareyan nu Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 12, 2019

Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself greeting his fans in Punjabi. He captioned the post: "As we celebrate the 550th birthday of Guru Nank Dev ji, may his teachings inspire you to achieve all your goals and bless you with peace and happiness. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti."

Wishing her fans, Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed a picture of herself and her friend standing at the premises of the Golden Temple. Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this picture.

Sonakshi Sinha's wish read: "Aap sabko Gurupurab ki bahut bahut badhai."



Aap Sabko #Gurupurab ki Bahut Bahut Badhai pic.twitter.com/q8TPhR9oZ2 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 12, 2019

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and captioned his post in Hindi. He wrote: "Gurupurab di aap sabnu lakh lakh vadhaiyan." He also shared a video from his recent visit to the holy place. Take a look:

And here's what other celebrities posted:

