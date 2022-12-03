Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Share Pics From New Home

Gurmeet and Debina posing together. (courtesy: guruchoudhary)

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are on cloud nine. After all, they just became owners of a new house in Mumbai. The much-in-love couple, who welcomed their second child last month, bought a new house for themselves. The duo shared a post on social media consisting of pictures from their new property. In the pictures, we can see Gurmeet and Debina posing with a huge living area around them. Their million-dollar smiles sum up the happiness and excitement. “Cheers to the new beginning,” Gurmeet wrote. He also added, “Om Namah Shivay.” He used the hashtags, “Gurbina,” “Debina Bonnerjee,” “Gurmeet Choudhary,” and “Friday vibes.”

Their friends and well-wishers congratulated the couple in the comment section. Actress Ihana Dhillon wrote, “Woo congratulations.” Actor Darshan Kumaar also commented, “Congratulations,” with two heart emojis.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second daughter on November 11. Sharing a cute post from their maternity photoshoot diaries, the couple announced the arrival of their baby. The caption read, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

When Debina Bonnerjee was expecting her second child, she shared many glimpses of her maternity photoshoots.



Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee never fail to give their Instafam some major family goals with their pictures together. Look at this one from their Diwali celebration, also featuring their daughter Lianna.

Here's another picture of the happy family. Debina Bonnerjee wrote, “My whole heart in a pic.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee can together “create magic”, and we can be sure of it. When they were expecting their second child, Gurmeet and Debina shared a video dancing their way on the music track Zoo Zoo Zoobie. The caption read, “Together we always create magic.”

Do you remember how Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the news of their second pregnancy? They shared a picture with their first daughter Lianna. In the caption, Debina wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...This is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together for the series Ramayan. After dating for several years, the two got married in a private ceremony in the year 2011.