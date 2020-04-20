Gurinder Chadha, Who Lost Her Aunt To COVID-19, Writes Heartfelt Post

Gurinder Chadha with her aunt. (courtesy: gurinder.chadha)

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha recently lost her aunt to COVID-19 complications. The filmmaker made netizens cry, on Sunday, with her heartfelt post for her aunt. Gurinder shared a set of adorable family pictures featuring her aunt from the sets of her 2017 film Viceroy's House on her Instagram profile. Gurinder wrote, "Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from COVID-19 complications. She was my dad's little sister. She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from Viceroy's House and doted on me. Speaking of her aunt, the 60-year-old filmmaker added, "She survived the Partition of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments." She also wrote a heartfelt note thanking the nurses of the Surrey Hospital in UK where her aunt was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Gurinder wrote, "But two nurses in the Surrey Hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the heroes who made my dear aunt's passing humane." Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, condolences and prayers poured in from her friends and family. A comment read, "Very sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathy," while another read, "Sending you and your family massive hugs. May God give you and your family strength in this sad time."

On the professional front, Gurinder Chadha is best-known for her films which explore the lives of the Indians in England. She has directed films such as What's Cooking?, Bend It Like Beckham , Bride and Prejudice , The Mistress of Spices , Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging , Desi Rascals and Viceroy's House among others. Her latest feature was the 2019 musical comedy-drama Blinded By The Light which starred Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra and Nell Williams in lead roles. Gurinder also directed and produced the historical drama Television series Beecham House which starred Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Lara Dutta and Leo Suter in pivotal roles.

