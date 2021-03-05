Parantha With Knife-Fork? The Punjabi Phrase That Sums Up Gurinder Chadha's Shock

Gurinder Chadha shared an image of her child eating aloo parantha with a knife and fork.

Gurinder Chadha can't believe she has raised a child who insists on eating aloo paranthas with a knife and fork - so much so that the Indian-origin filmmaker took to Twitter to share her disbelief with her 50,000 Twitter followers. On Thursday, the British director tweeted a photo of one of her children using a knife and fork to eat an aloo parantha.

Gurinder Chadha, who was born in Kenya and moved to London at a young age, has two children with her husband Paul Berges. The Bend It Like Beckham director often drew from her personal experience of living as an Indian in England to explore the lives of the Indian diaspora in her films. In 2006, she took part in the BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? in which she traced her Sikh family roots back to Kenya, and before that to Punjab.

This time, Gurinder Chadha resorted to a classic Punjabi phrase to drive home her shock and horror at her child's act. "Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork!" wrote Gurinder Chadha before adding "Fiteh Moo!"

The Punjabi phrase is used to denote horror or dissatisfaction at something, often in a humourous way.

Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo! pic.twitter.com/lyAthcz9vZ — Gurinder Chadha OBE ???? (@GurinderC) March 4, 2021

Ms Chadha's post has racked up thousands of 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments.

On a positive note your child clearly loves aloo parantha which is great. I am more concerned there's no yoghurt or achar on the plate. But you know what “people will say”...( ma nee sikaya nee...it's your fault ????????‍♀️????) — Pamela Gupta (@PamelaGuptaNews) March 4, 2021

While many agreed with the mother, others sided with the child

Excuse me!! Nothing wrong with that. I do too ???? — Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) March 5, 2021

Haha could literally not savour the paratha properly if it wasn't with my hands ! — Shredha Rajagopalan (@ShredhaRaj28) March 4, 2021

