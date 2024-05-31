Gunaah Trailer: Surbhi Jyoti And Gashmeer Mahajani Weave A Tale Of Deceit, Betrayal And Unyielding Vengeance

A poster of Gunaah. (Courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

In the heart-pounding trailer for the highly anticipated series Gunaah, viewers are thrust into a world of deceit, betrayal, and unyielding vengeance. On Friday, the makers dropped its trailer. Centered around the enigmatic Abhimanyu (Zayn Ibad Khan), Gunaah unveils a tale of shattered trust and relentless retribution. Betrayed by the beguiling Tara (Surbhi Jyoti) Abhimanyu's quest for justice ignites a flame that refuses to be extinguished.

As Abhimanyu's journey unfolds, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Undergoing a face transplant, Abhimanyu emerges with a new identity and a new face ((a new version played by Gashmeer Mahajani), determined to blur the lines between right and wrong, friend and foe.

Fuelled by an insatiable thirst for vengeance, Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler, navigates a treacherous landscape where every decision carries weighty consequences. With each passing moment, the stakes soar higher, weaving a web of intrigue that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The official synopsis read, "Fueled by his desire for vengeance, Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler, is out there to blur the lines between right & wrong, friends and enemies, mercy and retribution."

Produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Gunaah will premiere on June 3. The series is directed by Anil Senior. It stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.