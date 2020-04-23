Gulshan Devaiah And Kallirroi Tziafeta Are Divorced After 8 Years Of Marriage

Gulshan Devaiah with ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta (courtesy gulshandevaiah78)

Highlights "We are amicably divorced," he said

"We both are doing okay," he added

Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta got married in 2012

Actor Gulshan Devaiah and Greek actress Kallirroi Tziafeta are divorced after eight years of marriage. Gulshan confirmed the news in just a few words to SpotboyE: "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay." Gulshan added that they decided not to release a statement as the divorce is matter of their privacy: "We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That's all there is to say." Gulshan and Kallirroi were reportedly living separately since the beginning of this year. Both Gulshan and Kallirroi, who maintained a low-profile about their personal life, were spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception together in 2018.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Gulshan and Kallirroi had a close-knit wedding in Bengaluru in 2012, with only friends and family members in attendance. Kallirroi, who is originally from Greece, has just 20 of her wedding guests fly in from Greece. They reportedly got married after dating for two years, Kalliroi met Gulshan during one of her trips to India and soon after, relocated to Mumbai.

Last year, the Shaitan actor, in an interview with Times Of India, hinted that his marriage with Kalliroi Tziafeta has hit a rough patch. "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out," he said and added: "I am comfortable being alone and don't get bored of my own company. The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to manage that person's presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together."

Gulshan Devaiah is best known for his roles in movies such as Saitan, Hunterrr, Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota among others. He also featured in a prominent role in Netflix's Ghost Stories. His next project is Love Affair, which has been delayed for now.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)