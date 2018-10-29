Actor Gulshan Devaiah Says, 'We Should Have Listened To #MeToo Voices Earlier'

Gulshan Devaiah shared this image. (Image courtesy: gulshandevaiah78)

Critically acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah says the #MeToo movement is the need of the hour, but these voices should have been heard earlier.

Gulshan was interacting with the media during the success party of his web series Smoke on Sunday.

On his take on the #MeToo movement which has gripped the film industry and the entire nation, Gulshan said, "#MeToo movement is required and I support it completely."

"The people who are raising their voices, if we would have listened to those voices earlier, this screaming that we hear now and the way it is affecting people, it wouldn't have come to that but sometimes movements start this way and we need to support it."

About the repercussions on the livelihood of actors, Gulshan said, "Sometimes our projects will be canned, and our livelihood will be questioned, but we need to take this hit and this is not a huge sacrifice. Time changes a lot of things."

On the web series Smoke, which is available on Eros Now, the actor gave the entire credit to the story and the thought behind it.

"The credit for the success of the series goes to the story and the thought with which people wanted to make it. Makers didn't make it just for the heck of it, but wanted to do it with quality and take this genre in a new direction," said Gulshan.

The digital platform is fast becoming a popular means of entertainment for the masses. Trade pundits feel it could be a threat to the cinema business, but Gulshan believes that both will co-exist.

"The business model of web series is different than cinema. It doesn't run over box office because its consumption is different. I think this space is opening slowly, and I will like to add that digital platform and cinema will co-exist. No one or nothing can strangle cinema. The magic of cinema will live forever."

Gulshan also divulged a little sneak peek into the forthcoming action genre film Commando 3, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma.

"The next schedule will start from next month," he said.