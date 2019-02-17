Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 50-Crore Mark, Maintains Hold Overseas

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Gully Boy opened to rave reviews on Thursday Taran Adarsh has predicted a Rs 70 crore plus extended weekend Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the title role, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark three days after it opened in theatres, tweeted Taran Adarsh. The trade analyst added that the film's Sunday business should be huge and he predicted a Rs 70 crore plus (extended) weekend for the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. "Gully Boy catches speed, crosses Rs 50 crore... Metros excellent, driving the business... Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve... Day 4 (Sunday) should be huge again. Rs 70 crore plus (extended) weekend on cards," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Gully Boy is also performing exceptionally well at the ticket window overseas. "There's a line of thought (within the industry) that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers overseas. Gully Boy seems to prove this theory wrong (as it) goes from strength to strength with each passing day," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's the updated box office report card of Gully Boy:

#GullyBoy catches speed... Crosses 50 cr... Metros excellent, driving the biz... Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve... Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again... 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: 51.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

There's a line of thought *within the industry* that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers #Overseas... #GullyBoy seems to prove this theory wrong... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... USA-Canada leads, followed by UAE-GCC... Data follows... @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas...

USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added.

UAE+GCC: $ 894k [ 6.38 cr]

UK: £ 181,307 [ 1.67 cr]

Australia: A$ 320,435 [ 1.63 cr]

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [ 40.94 lakhs]

Note: Thu to Sat biz.@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Gully Boy is the story of Murad, who lives in the slums of Dharavi and is passionate about rapping and hip hop music. With the help of a fellow rapper (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi) Murad becomes Gully Boy, a name to reckon with in homegrown rap.

On Thursday, Gully Boy opened to fabulous reviews and compliments for lead actor Ranveer Singh. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The lead actor... brings quiet conviction to bear upon an impressively modulated performance. He is well supported by Alia Bhatt." He gave the film three stars out of five.