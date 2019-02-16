Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Close To Rs 33 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Gully Boy has so far made Rs 32.50 crore at the box office Gully Boy released on Valentine's Day The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's new film Gully Boy, which opened to a positive response on Thursday, has so far earned Rs 32.50 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film got a 'massive start' but on Day 2, the collections 'dipped' in the metro cities. "Gully Boy dips in metros (marginal) and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities (maximum) on Day 2," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's post. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 19.40 crore and on Friday, it collected Rs 13.10 crore. "Day 3 (Saturday) and Day 4 (Sunday) should witness substantial growth at metros (target audience)... Strong extended weekend on cards. Thursday 19.40 crore, Friday 13.10 crore. Total: Rs 32.50 crore. India business," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's the Day 2 box office report of Gully Boy.

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: 32.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

Gully Boy is Ranveer Singh's second biggest opener. Simmba ranks first with Rs 20.72 crore.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Gully Boy 3 stars out of 5. "Gully Boy can be whole-heartedly commended for its craft, fascinating characters and Ranveer Singh. He absolutely kills the slow-burning rapper act. He is well supported by feisty Alia Bhatt," he wrote.

In Gully Boy, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai and Alia plays his love interest. When Ranveer was earlier asked why he signed up for the film, he said,"Hip-hop is something that's very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya's Gully Boy because I had always wanted to do such a film," news agency IANS reported.

Gully Boy is inspired by lives and work of rappers Divine and Naezy and both of them are closely associated with the film.

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.