Gul Panag And Son Nihal Are 'Finally Out And About.' Can You Guess The Location?

Gul Panag is a happy soul these days because she is going places (literally). The actress has been actively sharing pictures from her much-needed getaway. The Dor actress, who is currently in Jilling Estate, Uttarakhand (as revealed by her in an Instagram post), is having a great time there. Gul has been accompanied by her son Nihal. She posted an Instagram reel from one of her hike sessions, where she can be seen carrying Nihal on her shoulders as Mukesh's evergreen song Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen from Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar's film Madhumati plays in the backdrop. She also posted a picture and captioned it: "Out and about. Finally."

Gul Panag shared a throwback a picture, in which she can be seen giving Nihal a piggyback ride. "Throwback to when carrying Nihal on my shoulders was no biggie! Would walk around for hours with him. And also do squats and lunges. Now I carry him piggy back, and I'm trying to build enough strength to do that for longer periods. Currently at 3.5 km," she wrote.

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. The actress obtained her private pilot's license in the year 2016.

Gul Panag stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has been a part of films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The former Miss India was last seen in the Anushka Sharma produced web-series Paatal Lok, which streams on Amazon Prime Video.