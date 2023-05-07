Guess Who Was Spotted At Gauri Khan's Office Today? Daughter Suhana Khan Of Course

Image was shared On Twitter. (courtesy: RockEaves )

Gauri Khan is one proud mother who hardly ever shies away from expressing it and her latest entry on the photo-sharing app stands as proof. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's and the mother of two, Gauri Khan had a great start to her Sunday. The proud mom treated her fans to a short video taken from her office, showcasing a large-sized billboard of Maybelline. The suprise element? Yes, you guessed it right, it of course features her daughter Suhana Khan in it. Sharing the adorable video with her Instafam, the interior designer and producer wrote, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?." Reacting to post, her daughter Suhana Khan dropped heart emojis. Friends Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey also commented on the post with heart emojis.

Take a look at the adorable video today:

Gauri Khan is undeniably Suhana Khan's biggest cheerleader. Last month, Suhana Khan shared a glimpse of her new advert for Maybelline with her social media family. Suhana Khan Shared a glimpse of one of the advertisements on her Instagram handle, along with a note praising Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerunga and PV Sindhu. "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!" followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her mother Gauri Khan couldn't help but comment, "I want this mascara now!!!!!!"

Praising Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan commented, "Love it !!! This is fabulous." Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba, wrote, "Big sis. Omggggg." Followed by heart eyes emoticons. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a fire emoticon. Her The Archies co-star Tara Sharma commented, "Woohoo. Looking fab. Huge congrats."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.