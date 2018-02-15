Guess Who Read Soha Ali Khan's Book And 'Enjoyed It Immensely'? Amitabh Bachchan

Actress-turned-author Soha Ali Khan launched her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous just a couple of months ago. Her book is already a hit in Bollywood, here's proof. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a letter to Soha for her book and wrote, "Thank you for presenting me with a copy of your book. It is such a luxury to open a book that's already highly recommended by friends as an inspirational, yet humorously self-deprecating memoir. I enjoyed it immensely." Big B also wishes good luck to Soha. She shared a copy of Amitabh Bachchan's note on social media and wrote, "Thursday thrills!!! So chuffed to get this in the mail and it means the world to me #AmitabhBachchan."
Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they are parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi, who was born last September.
Before Soha launched The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, baby Inaaya got to read an advance copy of her mom's book.
Soha Ali Khan, 39, is the daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Her siblings are - Saif Ali Khan and Saba. Saif is married to actress Kareena Kapoor. They are parents to son Taimur. The Pautadis turned out in full strength to launch Soha's The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous in Mumbai in December.
Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once Again and her upcoming film is Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.