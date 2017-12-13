Saif Ali Khan's Hilarious Story Of How Sister Soha Almost Embarrassed Herself On A Date Saif Ali Khan revealed how Soha Ali Khan saved the day after accidentally texting the guy that he was boring while on a date with him

Soha Ali Khan is the author of 'Perils Of Being Moderately Famous' Saif Ali Khan and Kareena attended the book launch event Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba were also there



Here are pictures of the Pataudis at the event:

Soha with her family at the launch of her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous Soha and her family discuss her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous Sharmilla Tagore with her daughters Soha and Saba in Mumbai Kareena and Saif share a light moment

Sneak peek!! Guess who's reading an advance copy of #theperilsofbeingmoderatelyfamous #joysofreading @penguinindia A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:21pm PST



Remember when your brother spilled the beans on you? Well, this happened with Soha Ali Khan at an event where she launched her new book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous . Soha's family members took turns to share the stage with her and when it was Saif Ali Khan turn, he said that Soha was sweet and generous and carried on to tell an embarrassing story of Soha Ali Khan's almost disastrous date. Saif recalled an incident where Soha, while on a date, accidentally texted the person saying he was 'boring.' This is how Soha saved the day:"She had gone out for dinner once," Saif paused to ask Soha if he can go ahead with the story and continued: "It was before she had met (Kunal) Kemmu (I hope he doesn't mind me for saying it). It was kind of a date. He was a really wealthy guy, a big industrialist... he was talking to Soha and Soha was really bored... I don't know if she was already seeing Kunal at that time (Kareena and Soha cut in saying, 'No') She just went out to be polite. So, a friend messaged her to ask how was it (the date) going and Soha replied saying, 'It's boring'. Only she messaged the guy. And now this is Soha - She asks the guy for his phone, takes it, deletes the message, hands over the phone and carries on. That's my sister, Soha."The Pautadis turned out in full strength to launch Soha's new book on Tuesday in Mumbai. There was Kareena Kapoor Khan looking stunning in a Bibhu Mohapatra dress, Saba Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu.Here are pictures of the Pataudis at the event:Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the couple are parents to two-months-old daughter, whom they've named Inaya Naumi. Incidentally, Inaya got to read an advance copy of her mother's book:Saif Ali Khan is married to actress Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur will be 2-year-old in a few days. Saif's upcoming films areandwhile Kareena is making