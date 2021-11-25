Guess Who Kapil Sharma Met On A Plane (Hint: They Are Cricketers)

Kapil Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma took a flight recently and met two cricketers (wait, we won't reveal the names yet) on the plane, after which he asked his fans to guess the players in the frame. On Thursday morning, Kapil Sharma shared a photo of himself with the two cricketers wearing face masks and wrote: "Any guess? Who all are there in this picture?" Seems like his fans are quite good at this guessing game. Within minutes, Kapil Sharma's Instafam dropped answers in the comments section - Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan. Yes, you read it right. Kapil Sharma's travelling partners on the plane were fast bowler Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. The duo recently joined India A squad and were travelling to South Africa for three four-day Test matches after India won the third T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata.

"Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar," commented one user while another wrote: "They are Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan."

See Kapil Sharma's post here:

Also, check out some pictures of Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan with face masks:

In terms of work, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made a debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 and went on to make Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Kapil Sharma married long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018. The duo are parents to a little daughter named Anayra, who was born on December 10 last year, and a little son Trishaan, who was born earlier this year.