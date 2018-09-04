Guess Which Gold Actor Wants To Work With Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal with his brother Sunny (Courtesy vickykaushal09)

Sunny Kaushal, who played the character of hockey player Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar's Gold, expressed his desire to work with brother Vicky Kaushal, news agency IANS reported. In an interview to IANS, Sunny revealed that he wants to know the "actor side" of his elder brother Vicky. "He influenced me as an individual because he is my brother, but not as an actor. Perhaps that is why I want to know the actor side of his, I want to work with him. I think his process of preparation is quite internal for the characters he plays," IANS quoted Sunny Kaushal as saying. Sunny Kaushal is the younger of stunt director Sham Kaushal's two sons.

Speaking about the character Vicky played in Raman Raghav 2.0, his brother Sunny Kaushal said: "We live in the same house but I did not know how he emotionally prepared himself to portray such a character on-screen. It is like I know my brother and then saw that character in the film. Now I am more interested to know the transformation in between. I will get to know that if only I work with him I guess."

Sunny Kaushal, who played the role of a hockey player in Gold, said that shooting for the film in minus degree temperature in England was not "easy". "Every individual who is working to achieve something (is) working hard. I am not doing anything different on that. Yes, shooting in minus degree temperature in England, learning the game of hockey -- nothing was easy for me. But the fact is, at the end of the day what matters is, how my hard work and preparation is translating in my performance," Sunny added.

Sunny Kaushal has earlier worked in films like Sunshine Music Tours and Travels and web-series like Love At First Sight. He recently finished shooting for Amazon Prime web-series Subhash Chandra Bose's Forgotten Army.

(With IANS inputs)