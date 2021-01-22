Guess The Star Posing With Siblings In This Throwback Pic From 'A Lifetime Ago'

Preity Zinta shared this throwback family photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a throwback post

Preity can be seen posing with her brothers in the pic

"Feels like a lifetime ago," she wrote

Actress Preity Zinta remembered the "good old days" and took a trip down memory lane, only to revisit some of her childhood memories. Preity Zinta, who's hometown is Shimla and who grew up with two brothers, shared a snippet of her childhood on Instagram. Posting a photo of her pint-sized self with her brothers, the actress wrote: "Looking back at the good old days when we never got excited about posing for a photo, never cared who liked it, never heard of the word selfie or a cell phone! Feels like a lifetime ago but we were never bored, never restless and never indoors. I kind of feel sad for today's generation.... they will never know that kind of freedom and that kind of innocence."

That's Preity Zinta on the left. How cute!

Preity Zinta currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough. She recently wrote about her family members, including her mother, being diagnosed with COVID-19. They finally tested negative but Preity, who was separated from them by miles, wrote: "I felt helpless and powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I'm so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors and nurses that worked tireless to take care of them."

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.