Guess The Celeb Who Switched To DND Mode On Vacation

Actress Parineeti Chopra is vacationing miles away from Mumbai - she is reportedly in Europe for a holiday. The 31-year-old actress, who makes seldom appearances on Instagram these days, shared a glimpse of her vacation diaries on Instagram. Parineeti's simple and to the point caption will explain her mindset if she doesn't post too many updates on social media. When on holiday, Parineeti has the "DND" mode on. In the photo, she can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses for a photo. Dressed in olive green joggers, a black high neck top and off white coat, Parineeti's winter vacation wardrobe is on point. She summed up her look with a round Gucci bag and a face mask, of course.

In the comments section, Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Shahaj posted ROFL remarks. While Shivang wrote: "Knock knock. I saw the DND sign. KNOCK KNOCK", Shahaj dropped the star signs.

Is this what Parineeti Chopra meant, a Europe vacation, when she said she was "waiting" in a post shared earlier this month?

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in California earlier this year. Her travel buddy was her brother Shivang, for whom she wrote this caption: "Lessons learnt as an actress. Smile even when people around you are irritating," she wrote. LOL.

In films, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, which released in 2019. She has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic in her line-up. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, she co-stars with Arjun Kapoor while The Girl On The Train, which is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.