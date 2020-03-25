Gudi Padwa: Shraddha Kapoor Got It From Her Mama And Grandmama

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa wish for her Instafam stole our hearts. The Baaghi 3 actress shared a picture collage featuring mother Shivangi Kolhapure and grandmother Anupama Kolhapure - all three generations decked in sarees and traditional Marathi ornaments. Sharing the monochrome picture where they can be seen smiling for the camera, Shraddha wished Gudi Padwa and Marathi new year to her Instafam with a Marathi caption. Take a look at the aforementioned throwback post by Shraddha Kapoor here:

Shraddha keeps sharing snippets from her personal life, on her Instagram profile, featuring her parents. Take a look at this adorable mother-daughter picture shared by Shraddha on Shivangi Kolhapure's birthday, a few days ago.

A few weeks ago, Shraddha had "a day away" with her "Baapu" Shakti Kapoor. Take a look:

The Ek Villain actress, who is currently in home quarantine due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, keeps sharing glimpses from her "being home" diaries. Have a look at her posts here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has a body of work that includes Half Girlfriend, ABCD 2, Ok Jaanu, Stree and many more. She was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3 where she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film hit the screens on March 6.