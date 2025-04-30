<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi's Film Inches Towards Rs 7 Crore

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is nearing ₹7 crore in box office earnings. On Day 5, the film earned ₹63 lakh, totaling ₹6.46 crore domestically. The movie recorded 11.15% occupancy in Hindi screenings on April 29.

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is close to earning ₹7 crore at the box office. On Day 5, the action thriller collected ₹63 lakh through ticket windows, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, the Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial has minted ₹6.46 crore in the domestic market.

Ground Zero recorded an overall 11.15% Hindi occupancy on April 29, the report added. Breaking it down – morning shows saw 5.78%, afternoon shows recorded 11.13%, evening shows had 11.07%, while night shows peaked at 16.61%.

Ground Zero made history by becoming the first movie in 38 years to have a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar — a big deal considering how cinema halls had shut down there after the unrest in 1989.

Speaking to NDTV about the shoot and premiere, Emraan Hashmi said, “It was a huge cultural event. It was quite historic. After 38 years, who would have thought a certain air of normalcy would come back in Srinagar? It is a region that has been clouded by perception and goes from the past. When we went for our shoot in Srinagar, safety norms and the entire shooting went smoothly. We did not have any issues there.”

“We wanted to have an event for the jawans, for the officers, for some of the locals over there. There were just smiles on their faces of a certain normalcy, that has come back to the city, of having a red carpet event, having people from the Hindi film industry come there and showcase their film,” the actor added.

Ground Zero follows the brave journey of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the daring 2003 mission that ended with the death of feared terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba.

In addition to Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina in key roles.