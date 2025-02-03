Grammys 2025: Shakira Dedicates Award To "Immigrant Brothers And Sisters"

Shakira lifted the trophy for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran From Jennifer Lopez at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Whenever Wherever singer addressed the political turmoil over Donald Trump's immigration policies on stage and dedicated her award to her "immigrant brothers and sisters".

"To all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," she said. "You are loved. You are worth it and I will always fight with you," said Shakira on stage.

Additionally, Shakira also took the opportunity to honour "all of those women who work really hard everday to provide to their families." She concluded, "You are the true She-wolves."

Earlier, Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony, took a jibe at the criminal activities of Columbia.

He stated that Shakira "was the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a Class A felony." Noah also explained how the Grammy winners are chosen after a vote of 13,000 members of the Recording Academy, joking that the voting class also included "20 million illegal immigrants."

Not on stage, Shakira also addressed the issue of immigration on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Shakira told media, "I was also an immigrant who came here to this city with a dream. I know very well what those setbacks are like, but also how strong our people are. Latinos are unstoppable and I won't tire of fighting with them and for them. Together, we will persevere."

Shakira beat El Viaje, Orquideas, Garcia, Funk Generation to win the trophy at the Grammys 2025.