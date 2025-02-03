Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Country Grammy In 50 Years

The 2025 Grammy Awards is currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, honouring 2024's breakout music stars.

Beyonce is leading the nominations with 11 nods, courtesy her 2024 album Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce has already won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus.

She also scripted history with Best Country Album trophy, making her the first Black woman to win a country music category in half a century.

Here's the list of winners so far -

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short N' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Comedy Album

The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter by Beyonce

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II Most Wanted by Beyonce; and Miley Cyrus

Best Country Solo Performance

It Takes A Woman by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

The Architect by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat by Charli XCX

Best Dance Pop Recording

Von Dutch by Charli xcx

Best Music Video

Not Like Us-Kendrick Lamar

Best Musica Urbana Album

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente

Best Rap Song

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

Best R&B Song

Saturn by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang

Best R&B Performance

Made for Me (Live on BET) by Muni Long

Best Pop Solo Performance

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rock Performance

Now and Then by The Beatles

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds by Rolling Stones

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Best Americana Performance

American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell's Kitchen

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical\

Daniel Nigro

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Flea" by St. Vincent

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Visions by Norah Jones

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” by Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Song

“Broken Man” by Annie Clark, St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

All Born Screaming by St. Vincent