Grammys 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Country Grammy In 50 Years

The 2025 Grammy Awards is currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, honouring 2024's breakout music stars.
Beyonce is leading the nominations with 11 nods, courtesy her 2024 album Cowboy Carter.
Beyonce has already won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus.
She also scripted history with Best Country Album trophy, making her the first Black woman to win a country music category in half a century.
Here's the list of winners so far -
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short N' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Comedy Album
The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter by Beyonce
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II Most Wanted by Beyonce; and Miley Cyrus
Best Country Solo Performance
It Takes A Woman by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
The Architect by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat by Charli XCX
Best Dance Pop Recording
Von Dutch by Charli xcx
Best Music Video
Not Like Us-Kendrick Lamar
Best Musica Urbana Album
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente
Best Rap Song
Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance
Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii
Best R&B Song
Saturn by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang
Best R&B Performance
Made for Me (Live on BET) by Muni Long
Best Pop Solo Performance
Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Best Rock Performance
Now and Then by The Beatles
Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds by Rolling Stones
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
Best Americana Performance
American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell's Kitchen
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical\
Daniel Nigro
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Flea" by St. Vincent
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Visions by Norah Jones
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” by Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne
Best Rock Song
“Broken Man” by Annie Clark, St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
All Born Screaming by St. Vincent