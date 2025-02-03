Grammys 2025: Will Smith's First Major Award Show Appearance After Oscar Slapgate. Internet Reacts

Will Smith returned to the Grammys 2025 stage, marking his first major award show appearance after the infamous Oscar Slapgate (2022) incident. Will Smith, along with a slew of artists, paid a tribute to the late singer Quincy Jones at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Will Smith introduced the tribute, calling Jones - as he's known as "Q" to his friends - "one of the most influential and groundbreaking figures of our times."

Recalling his impact on his life, Will Smith said on stage, "You probably wouldn't even know who Will Smith was if it wasn't for Quincy Jones. He made so many greats across multiple genres sound even better."

Smith went on to talk about how Jones worked with the likes of Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra, with whom Jones formed "a musical partnership that opened doors and took both men to new heights."

Jones, who died in November, was an executive producer on the popular TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that made Will Smith famous.

The tribute also featured a lineup of artists, including Lainey Wilson performing Let the Good Times Roll, Stevie Wonder playing alongside Hancock for a performance of Bluesette and We Are the World.

The tribute ended with Janelle Monae performing Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson in a sparkling tuxedo.

Smith's appearance at the Grammys marks his first time presenting at a major televised event since the incident at the 2022 Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Smith won the Best Actor Award but was banned from attending Academy ceremonies for ten years after the incident.

The Internet reacted to Will Smith's appearance at the Grammys in diverse ways.

A section of the Internet questioned his presence at the event following the Oscar Slapgate incident.

An X user wrote, "#WillSmith , a great artist in multiple arenas. But when you physically assault a fellow artist, on stage no less, you should not be honored with an appearance on the #Grammys."

Another X user wrote, "WillSmith doesn't deserve a platform like this. He's lost that privilege for life! Never fully apologized and meant it. #loser"

Another X comment read, "Cannot stand #WillSmith. He should not be on the #GRAMMYs"

Will Smith was not nominated for this year's Grammys. However, he had won four grammys in the past.