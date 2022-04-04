Grammys 2022: When AR Rahman's Son Ameen Met BTS

AR Ameen with BTS members. (courtesy arameen)

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen had the time of his life at this year's Grammy Awards, pictures from which he shared on his Instagram profile. During the awards, AR Ameen also met popular K-pop band BTS, which counts Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook among its members. AR Ameen, posting a few pictures with BTS members, wrote in his caption: "Grammy #bts #btsarmy #btsgrammy #btsgrammy2022." The pictures were flooded with purple heart emojis. Armaan Malik dropped purple hearts in the comments too. "OMG how does it feel to meet BTS?" an Instagram user asked. "Collab is needed please," added another. Another comment read: "This is so fantastic."

Check out AR Ameen's post here:

AR Ameen also posted a picture with Grammy-winning composer and dad AR Rahman from the Grammys red carpet.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman marked his presence at the Grammys by sharing these pictures from the ceremony, with Ameen by his side.

"All set," AR Rahman captioned this one.

He simply wrote "Grammys" and added a heart-eyed emoji.

BTS' hit discography includes hits like Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Spring Day, MIC Drop, Blood Sweat And Tears, Fake Love and Butter, among many others.

AR Rahman has won two Grammy Awards in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). His list of awards includes six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema. AR Rahman also won Academy Awards - two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009