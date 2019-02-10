Grammys 2019: Kendrick Lamar Leads List Of Nominees

Kendrick Lamar receiving the Grammy for the Best Rap Album last year. (Image courtesy AFP)

Highlights At seven, Drake has second-highest nods Ariana Grande cancelled her Grammys performance This year's award ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys

The Grammys, which is the biggest awards in the music industry, will be held on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year, Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight, followed by Canada's Drake at seven. Brandi Carlile is the most-nominated female artiste with 6 nods, including in Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories. Meanwhile, the award show is not without controversies as Ariana Grande recently pulled down her set from the show citing creative disagreement with its producers. Rappers Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), Drake and Kendrick Lamar also reportedly turned down offers from the show.

This year's award ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Before the winners of Grammys 2019 are announced, take a look at the list of nominees in major categories:

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake, Scorpion

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Various Artists, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

Record of the Year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It

Brandi Carlile, The Joke

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Drake, God's Plan

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow (from A Star Is Born)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, All The Stars (from Black Panther)

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, Rockstar

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, All The Stars (from Black Panther)

Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, Boo'd Up

Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, God's Plan

Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, In My Blood

Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, The Joke

Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, The Middle

Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, Shallow

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Music Video

The Carters, APES**T

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Joyner Lucas, I'm Not Racist

Janelle Monae, Pynk

Tierra Whack, Mumbo Jumbo

Best Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller, Swimming

Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap

Pusha T, Daytona

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy, Mania

Ghost, Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello, Camila

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck, Colors

Bjork, Utopia

David Byrne, American Utopia

St. Vincent, Masseduction

Best World Music Album

Bombino, Deran

Fatoumata Diawara, Fenfo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom

Yiddish Glory, The Lost Songs of World War II