Grammys 2019: Kendrick Lamar Leads List Of Nominees

The Grammys, which is the biggest awards in the music industry, will be held on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year, Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight, followed by Canada's Drake at seven. Brandi Carlile is the most-nominated female artiste with 6 nods, including in Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories. Meanwhile, the award show is not without controversies as Ariana Grande recently pulled down her set from the show citing creative disagreement with its producers. Rappers Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), Drake and Kendrick Lamar also reportedly turned down offers from the show.
Before the winners of Grammys 2019 are announced, take a look at the list of nominees in major categories:
Album of the Year
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You
Drake, Scorpion
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Various Artists, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By
Record of the Year
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It
Brandi Carlile, The Joke
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Drake, God's Plan
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow (from A Star Is Born)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, All The Stars (from Black Panther)
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, Rockstar
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, All The Stars (from Black Panther)
Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, Boo'd Up
Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, God's Plan
Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, In My Blood
Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, The Joke
Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, The Middle
Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, Shallow
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Music Video
The Carters, APES**T
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Joyner Lucas, I'm Not Racist
Janelle Monae, Pynk
Tierra Whack, Mumbo Jumbo
Best Rap Album
Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy
Mac Miller, Swimming
Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap
Pusha T, Daytona
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy, Mania
Ghost, Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires
Weezer, Pacific Daydream
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello, Camila
Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Beck, Colors
Bjork, Utopia
David Byrne, American Utopia
St. Vincent, Masseduction
Best World Music Album
Bombino, Deran
Fatoumata Diawara, Fenfo
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Black Times
Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom
Yiddish Glory, The Lost Songs of World War II