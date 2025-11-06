Zohran Mamdani Dances To Kendrick Lamar's <i>Not Like Us</i> At New York Club

Before winning New York City's Mayoral election on Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani showed his lighter, more relatable side as a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar during a campaign run over the weekend.

Over the Halloween weekend, Mamdani made campaign stops at various nightclubs around New York City, connecting with voters.

On Sunday night, the now Mayor-elect was spotted at Bushwick Grand, grooving to Kendrick Lamar's track ‘Not Like Us'. Footage online show Mamdani in the DJ booth, hands raised to the music, smiling wide as he vibed to the Grammy-winning rapper's song.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram wrote, “As a Melbournian (Aus) I've never been so invested in a mayoral race in another country like I have with this one! Come on NYC, get this legend elected.”

Another wrote, “I may not live in NYC, but if Zohran wins, I'm celebrating right along with everyone else.”

“I know that's right. If Zohran wins,I wanna see people in NYC partying with champagne and food,” someone wrote.

A comment read, "I don't live in NY or in the US even but I want him as mayor.”

Throughout the weekend, Mamdani visited multiple bars and clubs across the city, including an early morning stop at a gay bar to engage with voters and rally support ahead of the election.

Mamdani, a Democrat, has now officially won the mayoral race, becoming New York City's youngest Mayor since 1892 and the first Muslim to hold the office.

The 34-year-old Democratic socialist previously spoke about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's 2024 feud in an interview with Pitchfork. “I think Kendrick absolutely destroyed him,” he said.

On being inspired by the rapper, Mamdani said at the time, “I'm trying to do what Kendrick did in the course of that beef, but, specifically, around affordability. At every juncture, he would bring it back to his central points, and I think that's the key, is that you keep coming back to what your core message is. For me, it's about the fact that New Yorkers can't afford to live in the city they call home.