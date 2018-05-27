GQ Best-Dressed 2018: Deepika Padukone Is Femme Fatale In Black. See Pics

At the GQ best-dressed event, actress Deepika Padukone made a head turning appearance in a black sheer asymmetrical top by Balmain, which she paired with Saint Laurent leather shorts, stockings and heels. She tied her hair in a high braid. (Whoa, Deepika). She was a vision to behold, truly. Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared the 32-year-old actress' picture on social media and comments such as "killed it again" and "what a look" have been posted. Apart from Deepika, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Amit Sadh and others also attended the GQ best-dressed event, held at a Mumbai hotel.
Meet Deepika Padukone, femme fatale in black.
Deepika posted this picture from last night with a question that's keeping the Internet busy. Here it is.
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as always in a pair of black shirt and trouser, which he wore with a white coat.
We loved what Sidharth Malhotra wore.
Anil Kapoor came with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero aka Harshvardhan.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made a couple appearance on the red carpet.
Huma Qureshi wore a pantsuit with an overcoat.
Here are the other stars who attended the GQ event.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Deepika made several appearances on the International red carpet too. After Met Gala, she went to Cannes Film Festival, where she walked on the red carpet twice.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster film "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. "Padmaavat," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made over 300 crore at the box office. Her next film is with Irrfan Khan, her Piku.