GQ Best-Dressed 2018: Deepika Padukone Is Femme Fatale In Black. See Pics

Deepika Padukone wore a black sheer asymmetrical top, which she paired with leather shorts

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 27, 2018 12:33 IST
Deepika Padukone at GQ best-dressed event

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Killed it again," read a comment
  2. Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor also attended the event
  3. Deepika recently returned from Cannes
At the GQ best-dressed event, actress Deepika Padukone made a head turning appearance in a black sheer asymmetrical top by Balmain, which she paired with Saint Laurent leather shorts, stockings and heels. She tied her hair in a high braid. (Whoa, Deepika). She was a vision to behold, truly. Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared the 32-year-old actress' picture on social media and comments such as "killed it again" and "what a look" have been posted. Apart from Deepika, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Amit Sadh and others also attended the GQ best-dressed event, held at a Mumbai hotel.

Meet Deepika Padukone, femme fatale in black.
 
deepika ndtv
 
deepika ndtv

Deepika posted this picture from last night with a question that's keeping the Internet busy. Here it is.
 
 

how many of you know the full form of GQ?!(no cheating ) @gqindia @gq

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as always in a pair of black shirt and trouser, which he wore with a white coat.
 
hrithik roshan ndtv

We loved what Sidharth Malhotra wore.
 
sidharth malhotra ndtv

Anil Kapoor came with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero aka Harshvardhan.
 
anil kapoor ndtv

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made a couple appearance on the red carpet.
 
richa ndtv

Huma Qureshi wore a pantsuit with an overcoat.
 
huma ndtv

Here are the other stars who attended the GQ event.
 
gq event ndtv
 
gq event ndtv

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Deepika made several appearances on the International red carpet too. After Met Gala, she went to Cannes Film Festival, where she walked on the red carpet twice.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster film "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. "Padmaavat," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made over 300 crore at the box office. Her next film is with Irrfan Khan, her Piku.
 

GQ best dresseddeepika padukoneHrithik Roshan

