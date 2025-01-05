Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She No Longer Feels Secure In Their Marriage: "Never Trust A Man"

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently shared some surprising insights into their marriage and her actor-husband's nature. Reflecting on their early days together, Sunita mentioned that when she first met Govinda, she had a tomboyish appearance, sporting short hair and wearing skirts.

She shared that Govinda would often jokingly refer to her as a boy. "I always wore shorts and all, my hair was also short when I met him. He would say I am a boy. He wanted me to wear sarees all the time, I never liked him because he was very backward," she told Hindi Rush.

Sunita also disclosed that it was she who took the initiative in their relationship, as Govinda "was even scared to touch women." However, she added that Govinda isn't particularly romantic, at least not in real life.

"Now, I don't know if he has become like that. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colours like a chameleon. It's been 37 years since we got married. Where would he go? Earlier he never went anywhere, now I don't know..." she said with a hint of sarcasm.

Regarding their living situation, Sunita explained that they mostly stay in separate homes. She shared that Govinda often resides at his bungalow because he stays late after meetings and gatherings. "We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he'll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much," she shared.

When asked about Govinda's romantic side, Sunita laughed and said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holiday. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working... I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."

She also reflected on how her sense of security in the marriage had changed over time. Sunita said that she used to feel secure when Govinda worked with actresses like Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor, but now, she's more cautious. "I used to feel secure earlier in our marriage, but now I don't," she said with a laugh. "Kya hai na saath (60) ke baad log sathiya bhi jaate hai na... (After 60, people even lose their senses) He has crossed 60, you never know what he does..." she added.