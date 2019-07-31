Govinda's Rather Tall Avatar Claim Has Been Turned Into Rude But ROFL Memes On Twitter

Twitter had a field day over Govinda's statement (courtesy heisenbong)

Sorry, Govinda but this had to happen. In a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda told show host Rajat Sharma that he was supposedly offered a role in Avatar - yes, James Cameron's all-time blockbuster - and that he rejected it as he didn't want to assign 410 days to a project and also because he was averse to the use of body paint. On the show, Govinda also claimed that he was the one to suggest 'Avatar' as the film title. Umm, okay, but Twitter isn't too convinced by the 55-year-old actor's statements and rejected his claims with umpteen number of memes. Why so rude, Twitter? "If Govinda was offered the lead role in Avatar, my dad was offered the lead role in Sholay," tweeted a user while another added: "Avatar is nothing, wait till Govinda tells you about that one time he brought Marvel and DC together."

Another netizen tweeted: "What did I just read? Govinda rejected a role in Avatar. He actually thought people would fall for it."

Twitter also travelled down the memory lane to fish out stills of Govinda dressed as desi Superman in Dariya Dil: "Reason why Govinda rejected Avatar," netizens said. Some even invoked Govinda's 2001 movie Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta while some said Govinda probably referred to Bollywood's 1983 film Avtaar.

Some got creative with poster suggestions if Govinda had starred in Avatar and here's the result:

If Govinda was offered the lead role of Avatar my dad was offered the lead role of Sholay and declined it as he did not want to work with @aapkadharam . #Govinda#jhootmatbolopic.twitter.com/M3wDzWHOes — Anirban (@AskAnirkira) July 29, 2019

Twitter had a field day over Govinda's comments:

Avatar is nothing, wait till Govinda tells you about that one time he brought Marvel and DC together. pic.twitter.com/WrERpdRCEs — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 30, 2019

#Govinda : i did not wanted to paint my body that's why i was not a part of #Avatar.

Indian Public: pic.twitter.com/plcBVlBUmY — Akarsh Mishra (@AkarshM02253904) July 30, 2019

What did I just read? #Govinda rejected a role in #Avatar he actually thought people would fall for it pic.twitter.com/ZAT73tbHwy — ThoughtSow (@ThoughtSow) July 30, 2019

#Govinda says he suggested #avatar's title to James Cameron, refused a role in the film as he didn't want to be in body paint .

Public : pic.twitter.com/GKzdRPx3pf — Sudhir Rajput (@rajputsudhir400) July 30, 2019

I am pretty sure this was the Avatar #Govinda was referring to this avatar pic.twitter.com/ykRfcj9WD5 — Man IT (@Manit__) July 31, 2019

It's true. Govinda was offered a role in #Avatar . This is the audition tape that impressed #JamesCameronpic.twitter.com/0n1MaEzcyT — ThoughtSow (@ThoughtSow) July 30, 2019

Govinda really went on to claim that he was offered Avatar 2.

EYE- pic.twitter.com/qLgcqeOqgi — n (@OmKiShanti) July 30, 2019

#Govinda I have watched this film and I know what you meant when you said that you rejected #Avatar. pic.twitter.com/jrXrk5hGcN — Echo Tunnel (@RachitChow) July 30, 2019

#Govinda

If govinda done the film, there would be a song in #avatar - neele paintwali tera naam tho bataa ? — Sreeu123 (@SreeRam64434270) July 30, 2019

Here's what James Cameron said on using Body painting for #Avatar#Govinda ala re ala... pic.twitter.com/H1Th0utuVR — lethal (@wide_yorker) July 30, 2019

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, here's what Govinda said: "I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I told him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, 'How can you be so sure that I won't be able to make Avatar for seven years?' I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible."

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja. His upcoming films are Bhagwan Ke Liye Mujhe Chhod Do, Pinky Darling and National Hero.

