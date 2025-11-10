Gouri Kishan Refuses To Accept YouTuber's Apology After He Body-Shamed Her

Gouri Kishan shared a new X post, slamming YouTuber RS Karthik after he issued an apology last week. Sharing a video of RS Karthik on X, Gouri wrote, "An apology without accountability isn't an apology at all. Especially when it's brushed off with "she misunderstood the question - it was just a fun one," or worse - "I didn't body-shame anyone. Let me be clear. I won't accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik."

Let me be clear. I won't accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS… https://t.co/OsIOegL9Hr — Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) November 10, 2025

The journalist had asked Malayalam actress Gouri Kishan about her weight last week.

What Was The Controversy?

During a press conference in Chennai for the Tamil film Others, a journalist who also runs a YouTube channel, asked Gouri about her weight. Gouri didn't let the question go unnoticed and slammed him for his "disgraceful" question.

"How does my weight concern you in any way? How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented," the actor said.

A video of the actor slamming the question was widely circulated on social media, with most people praising Gouri for taking a stand and condemning the YouTuber for their 'sexist' line of questioning.

When there was an attempt to ask her to stop objecting, she said, "It's about me, shouldn't I have a perspective?"

Citing that she's the only woman in the hall, she asked why everyone shoots and is not respectful to a woman. She also asked, "Why are you all silencing me?"

On Saturday, the YouTuber apologized, claiming he didn't intend to hurt Gouri and that his question was misconstrued.