<i>Good American Family</i> Trailer: Ellen Pompeo To Grace Our Screens As Kristine Barnett

Fans of Ellen Pompeo are used to seeing her in her iconic role as Dr Meredith Grey in the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy.

For the first time, in a long time, Ellen is all set to star in Hulu's limited series Good American Family, as Kristine Barnett.

To those unaware, the series is inspired by the story of Natalie Grace, a young girl suffering from a rare form of dwarfism. Natalie was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010.

As the trailer is unveiled, viewers are welcomed into a world that is manipulated by multiple stories, perspectives, threats, interpretations, and accusations.

The official logline itself says that this story will be narrated from various perspectives, to explore trauma and bias.

The description gives a gist of the plotline, it reads, "As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is."

Furthermore, the description continues, "As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Natalie Grace's story has been in the news since 2010. The case was recently opened and examined again.

It took place in three seasons of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, which included interviews with Natalia and her respective adoptive families after the Barnetts.

Mark Duplass plays the character of Michael Barnett with Imogen Faith Reid essaying Natalia. Dule Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O'Hara appear as key recurring guest stars.

Good American Family was created by Katie Robbins. Robbins and Sarah Sutherland are the executive producers and co-showrunners. Pompeo is also one of the executive producers, along with Laura Holstein, Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps. Liz Garbus directed and executive produced the pilot.